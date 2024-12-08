Four arrested in early morning Seneca Falls drug bust; Cocaine, meth seized

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Early Thursday, December 5, law enforcement agencies made a significant drug bust at 19 B Miller Street in Seneca Falls.

The Seneca Falls Police Department, Ontario County SWAT, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police searched a home and seized a substantial amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence linked to drug distribution activities. As a result, four people were arrested and face multiple charges.

The suspects include Paul R. Sturiale, 35, Aden L. Blevins, 36, and Nicole M. Fuller, 28, all from Seneca Falls, as well as Pablo O. Carrasquillo, 31, from Lyons. Each faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully dealing with a child. Additional charges are expected.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 315-568-4850.