Four cars broken into and one car stolen outside Geva Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating another round of car break-ins, this time outside the Geva Theatre.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. after getting 911 calls for the break-ins. RPD says four cars had their windows broken and one person reported their car as stolen. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

This comes after a string of car break-ins across the Rochester area earlier in February and throughout January. The most recent that News10NBC reported on was multiple car break-ins on Feb. 13 in the Park Avenue neighborhood. Two teenage boys were arrested after those break-ins. You can see a timeline of major car break-in sprees here.

If your car is broken into, here’s some advice on how to report it, file an insurance claim, and why not to use duct tape to patch your window.