Four hospitalized after unlicensed driver causes serious crash in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A serious crash in Seneca Falls sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning. Photos from police showed the front end of the striking car destroyed. All four individuals are expected to survive.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 318 and Gravel Road. Seneca Falls police said another driver T-boned a car on Route 318.

One person was inside the striking car. The unlicensed driver was taken to the hospital and issued traffic tickets.

The three people inside the other car were also taken to the hospital.

