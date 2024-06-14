Four hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Maple and Glide streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash just after 2 p.m. Friday at Maple and Glide streets.

Rochester Police said a Toyota was headed west on Maple street when it crossed the yellow lines and clipped a Honda that was heading east. The Honda hit a pole, coming to rest. The Toyota then hit another Toyota head-on on Maple Street.

Four people were hurt with upper body pain, with injuries not considered life-threatening, and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital: a 19-year-old woman, a passenger in the first Toyota; a 33-year-old man, a passenger in the Honda; and two people in the second Toyota, a 39-year-old woman (the driver) and a 20-year-old man.

The driver of the first Toyota, a 56-year-old man has been issued a citation for crossing the yellow line. No arrests were made. the vehicles have been towed from the scene, and the area has been reopened to traffic.