Four hurt in car crash on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crash Saturday morning sent four people to the hospital.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Lake Avenue near the entrance to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The crash involved two vehicles. Rochester Police say a Chrysler sedan heading south tried to pass a car when it hit a northbound Kia Sportage.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a leg injury. His passengers, two 21-year-old men, were also taken there with minor injuries. The 26-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to Rochester Police, the Rochester Fire Department also responded.