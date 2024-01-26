Four-legged friend brings smiles to dental office

Bailey and Khan Dental Hygenist Alianna Baris and Kahn

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Batavia Family Dental added a new team member in 2021 who quickly became popular among patients and staff. Khan is a sweet-natured full-size poodle who has been doggedly coming to work with Dr. Steve Sokolovskiy every day.

Khan is very smart, a quick study, and takes his job very seriously. He goes from room to room soothing nervous patients and brings smiles to children and adults alike. He got his name from the movie “The Wrath of Khan,” yes, Dr. Steve is a Trekkie!

Dr. Steve hosted Khan’s uncle Bailey for a few weeks in 2021. Bailey is a kind-spirited therapy dog who soothes patients who attend a local a pain management clinic. While he was at the dental office, everyone enjoyed his company so much that Dr. Steve jumped at the opportunity to get a puppy from Bailey’s sister’s litter … and that’s when the office got its most popular team member.

According to the National Library of Medicine, studies suggest that using therapy dogs in response to traumatic events can help reduce symptoms of depression, post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.