Four men charged with string of burglaries in Parma

PARMA, N.Y. — Four Rochester men are charged with a string of burglaries in Parma. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they found the stolen goods at a house on Berlin Street in the city, including two ATVs, a dirt bike, a riffle, and ammunition.

The three burglaries happened between the night of May 22 and the next morning. The sheriff’s office says a white pickup truck was used in all the burglaries and a U.S. Marshal spotted the truck at the house on Berlin Street. That home is where deputies detained seven people, arresting four of them.

Miguel Corchado, 23, Luis Feliciano, 20, Javari Ford, 19, and Jeffrey Sapp Jr., 23 are all facing charges. They’re charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, grand larceny, and criminal mischief.

They were arraigned in Ogden Town Court. Deputies say they may face even more charged as the investigation continues.