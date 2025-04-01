Four non-budgetary policies causing delays in New York state budget negotiations, missing April 1st midnight deadline

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York is set to miss it’s 2025 state budget deadline of midnight on April 1st.

News10NBC spoke with local lawmakers about the delays and potential compromises.

Assembly members Harry Bronson (D) and Josh Jensen (R) identified four major roadblocks that have been proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul in the budget: a smartphone ban in schools (known as Bell to Bell), a mask ban aiming to minimize crime, changes to New York’s Discovery Law, and lowering the bar to commit the mentally unwell.

Both assembly members said they do not expect to meet the midnight deadline.

“We in the Assembly oppose putting policy in our budget because it really creates a situation where we really can’t both focus on the money and what we’re going to spend money on,” said Bronson. He emphasized the importance of addressing unemployment insurance and paying down federal debt.

Bronson said they are close to a compromise on the smartphone ban. “Certainly Bell to Bell, we’re very close. And other things we’re close on,” he said.

Jensen criticized Gov. Hochul for including non-budgetary items in the budget. “Ironically, the budget’s being held up by four non-budgetary items,” said Jensen.

If the budget deadline is missed, Bronson said an extender will be issued by the Governor. “We in the legislature really don’t control extenders,” he said.

Jensen added, “Once we miss the deadline, the governor really takes all the power. And so through the budget extender, she has the ability to put some of those policies that are holding the budget up in the budget extender and force a vote. And those things that you have to either accept it or shut down the government.”

Both assembly members plan to vote for a budget extension, which allows more negotiation time and ensures state employees continue to get paid.

State Sen. Cooney also released a statement saying, “It may not be right on time, but there will be a lot we get right in this budget for Rochester and Monroe County. From affordable housing and supporting our students, to providing for working families and investing in the future of transportation.”

