Four people displaced by Holland Street apartment fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An apartment fire Saturday afternoon left four people in need of housing.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. at a residence at 56 Holland St. Heavy smoke was found on the second floor of the two-story building. Rochester firefighters were able to contain to fire to a bedroom, and the fire was under control in about 20 minutes. The second floor had fire damage, while the first floor received smoke and water damage.

The residents who were home, who had been alerted by smoke detectors, got out safely. The four residents were able to find alternate housing on their own.

The cause is under investigation.