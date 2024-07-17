Four people escape house fire on Fieldwood Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A house fire on Fieldwood Drive off North Goodman Street overnight has left a family of four without a home.

The fire on the city’s northeast side broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Red Cross is helping the family after their house had serious heat and smoke damage to the second floor.

It took 35 firefighters about 17 minutes to control the flames. All people inside got out before firefighters arrived. The Rochester Fire Department says an electrical short in a portable window AC unit started the fire.