Four people evacuated from Garson Avenue home on fire

Garson Avenue home not livable after fire; 4 people evacuated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people had to be evacuated from a multi-family home on Garson Avenue in Rochester that caught fire at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Rochester firefighters say the fire started in the attic and it took about 15 minutes to put it out — but the homes had significant damage.

“The Red Cross in en route to assist four adults with housing — the house is not livable at this time,” Battalion Chief David Compton said. “The fire was contained to the attic, but the house is not livable.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.