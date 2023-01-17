Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County

ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia.

Investigators say the car lost control on a curve on Jackson Hill Road around 7:30 p.m., causing it to fall off the roadway. The passengers were taken to Strong Hospital to treat their injuries. Two of the passengers were under 18.

The Newark Fire Department, Marbletown Fire Department, Lyons WN3, Newark WN36, Fingerlakes A1, Eastern Wayne AM10, and Wayne County Medic 85 all helped to investigate the crash.