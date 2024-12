ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a car crash in the Walgreens parking lot at 1213 Bay St. on Saturday at 8:33 p.m.

Police say a car with four people in it hit another car in the Walgreens parking lot. The people in that car ran from the scene and the car was found to be stolen.

The person in the car that was hit was not hurt.

Police did not find the suspects.