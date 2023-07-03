Four stolen cars found across Rochester on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police are investigating four separate stolen cars found across the city on Sunday.

Neighbors in the Corn Hill Neighborhood are growing frustrated after a stolen Kia was found flipped over in the middle of the road around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

After hearing a crashing sound, Philip Simmons said that he ran outside and found his friend’s car sideswiped, and a stolen kia toppled over in the middle of the street.

“I came out to find my buddies car all smashed up on the side. It was never like that at all. We work hard for our money, and everything goes to trash around here because everyone wants to play games with the cars,” Simmons said.

It’s a scene Dylan Howard said has become all too familiar around Rochester.

“We heard three or four cops cars just race down our street. So we hopped in his car, parked down the street, and came down to see what happened,” Howard said.

Creating havoc and causing damage to other cars on what Howard said would otherwise be peaceful streets.

“It looks like it took out three other cars on the street. I mean it’s just reckless. It’s a tragedy that this keeps on happening around Rochester,” Howard said.

Rochester Police confirm that the flipped over Kia found on Clarissa Street was stolen, and that investigators are still searching for who is responsible.



Three other stolen cars were crashed in Rochester on Sunday. The first was found crashed on Jefferson Avenue Sunday morning. The second car hit a light pole on Mount Read Boulevard, and then crashed into someone’s front porch.

The third crash happened on West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue, where a stolen truck ran a red light and flipped multiple times.

There were no reported injuries stemming from any of the stolen vehicle crashes on Sunday.