Four stolen Kias and Hyundais found around Staudinger Place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they found four stolen Kias and Hyundais around Staudinger Place off Clifford Avenue, on Thursday morning.

Officers responded after getting a report of an abandoned stolen car. No suspects are in custody.

There have been just over 2040 car thefts in the city in 2024, according to RPD’s Open Data Portal. That’s almost half of the total for 2023 but it’s still much higher than the totals of 2012 through 2022.