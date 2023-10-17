Four teens arrested after police chase in stolen Kia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at about 4 p.m., Rochester Police Officers went to the area of Clifford Avenue and Maria Street for the report of gunshots that were being fired from a car. Police tried to stop the car, which led to a short chase.

Two people fled from the car in the area of Avenue A and Roth Street and were caught by police after a foot chase. The car went back the Maria Street area, where the driver and another occupant left the car and ran on foot. They were both caught.

As a result of this investigation, a total of four people were taken into custody and charged. The car pursued was a 2023 Kia Sportage, which was reported stolen in Greece. One of the people who ran from the car had a loaded AR-15 style rifle and an unloaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

The following charges were filed:

A 17-year-old male was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

An 18-year-old female was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old male was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old male was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said there are no reports of anyone being shot, however, a house was hit. The investigation is ongoing.