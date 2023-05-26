Four teens arrested in East Rochester after car was stolen in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. — Four teenagers were arrested in East Rochester on Thursday after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said they were driving a car that was stolen from Perinton.

Deputies responded to Golf Avenue in Pittsford around 2 a.m. on Thursday after getting reports of a broken-down car. They learned that the car, a Chrysler Pacifica, was reported stolen from Perinton a day earlier. Deputies searched the area with a K9 unit but didn’t find any suspects.

Two hours later, East Rochester Police responded to West Commercial Street after people started breaking into cars. While investigating, officers and deputies arrested two 17-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys. Deputies believe they were the ones riding in the stolen Chrysler.

The teens are all charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The teens were given appearance tickets and released to their families. One 15-year-old was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant.

“This is another great example of the multi-jurisdictional coordination between law enforcement partners to combat crime in Monroe County,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

This month, Monroe County announced funding for an inter-agency operations center to tackle crimes like car thefts that cross between town lines.