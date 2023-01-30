Four teens detained for attempting to steal second car in one day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of South Union Street, near Chapman Alley, for the report of several suspects stealing a Hyundai. They interrupted the larceny while it was in progress.

The suspects arrived to the location in an already stolen Hyundai Elantra (stolen Sunday morning) and were trying to steal a Hyundai Tuscon at the location. As police responded, the suspect driving the stolen Hyundai Elantra crashed into several parked vehicles, including an unoccupied police car, and then ran on foot. There were no reported injuries from the crashes. During the course of a foot chase, police were able to safely detain four suspects involved in the incident. The suspects, all male city residents, were 13, 14, and two 15-year-olds. The investigation is ongoing.