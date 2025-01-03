Four teens in custody after chase with two stolen cars across Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four teenagers are in custody after a chase across Monroe County on Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies say they were chasing two stolen cars.

It all started when deputies responded to Gleason Circle Apartments in Pittsford around 7:30 p.m. for calls about cars being broken into. Deputies say two stolen cars in the area took off before they could stop them, leading to a chase.

During the case, one car crashed around Route 441 and I-490 in Brighton and deputies caught three suspects. The other car crashed around Kingsboro Road and Genesee Park Boulevard in the city and deputies caught one more suspect.

All four suspects, ages 16-18, are facing stolen vehicle charges.