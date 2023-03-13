Four teens in juvenile detention for stealing cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Four teenagers were arrested in Greece on Sunday, caught with stolen cars.

Rochester Police were called to Center Place Drive on Saturday night after a neighbor called to report a group of people breaking into a car. When officers got to the scene, the suspects fled in a stolen car. After foot chases, they arrested one 14-year-old and three 15-year-olds. Police also recovered two stolen cars.

One of the boys was already on probation for stealing a car and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Police said all four teens are in juvenile detention.