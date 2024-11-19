Four U of R students arrested for putting up antisemitic posters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Four students at U of R have been arrested for putting up antisemitic posters around campus. They were charged with criminal mischief. A fifth person is being investigated.

This was in an apparent protest against the war in Gaza. The poster labeled some university faculty and staff as “Wanted” for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

