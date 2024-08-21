Four vehicles crash at Mt. Read, Garland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the drivers drove off after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of Mt. Read Boulevard and Garland Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were hearing south on Mt. Read just before 5:30 p.m. when a third vehicle pulled out off Garland Avenue, hitting both of them and sending one of them — with three children inside — into a fourth vehicle. The children and driver were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The other southbound vehicle drove off before police got there, though police said the driver wasn’t at fault.

The crash has been cleared and vehicular traffic is open.