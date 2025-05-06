Four women fulfill lifelong dream of becoming nurses at Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In recognition of National Nurses Week, a group of women who have dreamed of becoming nurses since childhood are now fulfilling that ambition at Golisano Children’s Hospital. These four women work in various fields, helping children grow to their fullest potential.

“I just love that every day is different,” said Marissa Carrig, who works in the neonatal intensive care unit. “I mean, I don’t see the same thing when I come in to work every day. I like being able to have a kid come in with a problem and watching them fix it in front of my eyes, then they leave the O.R. already better than when they came in.”

Lauren Reilly, a primary service nurse for ENT, also shared her passion for patient care.

“I just found that nursing was the profession where I could spend the most time one-on-one with my patients, and that’s what I wanted,” Reilly said.

National Nurses Week celebrates the effort, dedication and sacrifice nurses make every day. The week is part of the larger National Nurses Month, which is celebrated from May 1 to 31.

