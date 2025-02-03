Four youths facing charges after stolen Hyundai crashes on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four youths are facing charges after Rochester Police say they crashed a stolen Hyundai into a van and a pole.

The crash happened on Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street on Sunday. RPD says the Hyundai tried to pass the van. The collision caused the Hyundai to jump the curb, hitting parked cars at a small car dealership.

Officers say two people ran from the stolen car but were later found at a house on Sherman Street. Those two and the people who remained inside the car were all taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The people inside the van weren’t injured.

The four youths are charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. One of them was issued an appearance ticket and others were taken to the children’s detention center.