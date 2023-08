ROCHESTER, N.Y. РOn Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Rochester Police responded to the area of 72 St. Paul St. for the report of shots fired. Officers found a 14-year-old male teen from the city with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital for what police say are not life-threatening injuries.

There is no one in custody and police say there is no suspect information at this time.