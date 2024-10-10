Fox’s Deli, House of Guitars added to Historic Business Preservation Registry

Two local businesses added to Historic Business Preservation Registry

Two Rochester area favorites have been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.

Fox’s Deli in Brighton and the House of Guitars in Irondequoit were nominated by state Assemblywoman Sarah Clark.

Fox’s Deli first opened in Rochester in 1943 and eventually moved to Winton Place in 1975.

The House of Guitars was started by brothers Bruce and Armand Shaubroeck in 1964 and has been a mainstay for musicians and music lovers ever since.