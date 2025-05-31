Frank Scott, first Black NASCAR pit crew chief, shares inspiring message with Rochester youth

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Frank Scott, the first African American man to become a pit crew chief in NASCAR history, visited Rochester to inspire local kids. Scott spoke at the “Our Place Is Your Place Event Center” during a fundraiser, sharing experiences of him and his father, Wendell Scott, in the racing world.

“No place to get a warm meal, no place to sleep but picnic grounds,” Scott said.

Scott’s father, Wendell Scott, was the first Black man to win a NASCAR race in 1963. Frank Scott discussed the discrimination they faced while racing across the United States.

“He experienced a lot of discrimination, but we never missed a race. And we raced all over the United States. From California, to Maine, to Florida,” Scott said.

“My father would tell you to pursue what you love and don’t be afraid to fail,” Scott said.

In 2015, Frank Scott and his brother posthumously inducted their father into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

