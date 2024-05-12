Freak Out Market showcases artists at Village Gate; planned to be monthly event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester has a brand-new tradition: Saturday was the inaugural Freak Out Market in the Village Gate atrium.

Fiona, founder of the Freak Out Market, said her goal is supporting the vendors.

“I don’t necessary make a giant profit on planning these events, but I want to share their name and promote them and share their posts on my Instagram and whatever I could do to get their art out there,” she said.

Fiona said she’s working to make the Freak Out Market a monthly event.