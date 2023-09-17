Fred Costello inducted into Red Wings Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Legendary Rochester organist Fred Costello was inducted into Red Wings Hall of Fame Saturday night at Innovative Field.

Before heading back up to his booth to play music at the game, Fred Costello’s dedication to the fans and team he has spent his career serving was honored.

It’s a class, class organization. and they treat you like family. And that’s why I tell everyone the same thing, I look forward to coming to the ballpark,” Costello said.

For 47 years, Costello has been the sound of the Rochester Red Wings, making him the longest reigning sports organist in history.

Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver says having the chance to honor Costello and former Director of Ballpark Security Blaise Dinardo at Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a privilege.

“It’s so meaningful to them because this is place after all where these two gentleman have spent so much of their lives,” Silver said.

After 11 years of playing music on the road, Costello settled down in Rochester when the general manager of the Red Wings gave him a shot to become the team’s ballpark organist.

“They really are a part of the red wings family which is extremely meaningful to us,” Silver said.

A job Costello calls an opportunity of a lifetime.