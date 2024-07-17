Free application for civil service exam available

The application period is now open for New York State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam.

About 150 entry-level law enforcement positions at DEC, State Parks, and SUNY are expected over the year

The exam is for interested, qualified applicants looking for a position throughout the state at the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the State University of New York.

Qualified candidates can apply online until 11:59 p.m. EST on August 14, 2024, to take the exam, scheduled for the fall. There is no cost to take the exam as all state exam application fees are waived through December 2025 following an agreement secured by Governor Hochul in the 2024 Budget.

Those interested in being considered for entry-level law enforcement positions within state government must first meet the minimum qualifications for the title or titles of interest, and register for the civil service exam by submitting all the required information by August 14 here.

The exam, a multiple-choice test, will be offered during the fall. All candidates who are qualified to take the New York State entry-level law-enforcement exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks before the date of the written test. The admission notice will provide the candidate with details about when and where they are scheduled to appear, along with other pertinent information. Candidates will also receive a reminder email in advance of the exam.