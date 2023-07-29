Free car seat checks planned in Seneca, Orleans and Cayuga counties

Free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians will be offered Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, according to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The checks are at the following locations:

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 5-7:30 p.m. at Rodman Lott and Sons Farm, Route 414, Seneca Falls. For information, contact Christina Ehlers at (315) 255-1703 or cehlers@caphelps.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 5-8 p.m. at Medina Clifford Wise Intermediate School, 1016 Gwinn St., Medina. For information, contact Sgt. Daniel Baase at (585)589-5627 or baase@albionpolice.com.

Saturday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m. to noon at Clifford Park, 81 Mary St., Auburn. For information, contact Christina Ehlers at (315) 255-1703 or cehlers@caphelps.org.

These checks are part of a year-round safety initiatives in which state and local law enforcement agencies along with community partners offer free car seat inspections. They show how to choose and properly install the right seat for their child’s age and size, and their vehicle.