Free CPR & AED training on Saturday
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Central School District is partnering with Highland Hospital to offer free CPR and AED training on Saturday in the Odyssey Academy gym, 750 Maiden Lane, Greece. Participants will learn how to perform hands-only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). This emergency lifesaving procedure is performed when the heart stops beating. When administered immediately, CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest. Participants will also learn how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Register here to participate in any of four available 90-minute training sessions.