Free event gives people opportunity to learn about link between hair and health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Common Ground Health held its 4th Hair and Health Symposium on Saturday. Barbers and hair stylists, who were trained as community health educators, were on site to answer questions and promote general wellness.

The event focused on issues of skin and scalp: It focused on the dangers of certain chemical hair processes.

“This is very important because we need to continue to spread the word about the work. We need to make sure we’re reaching everyone. Our goal is to make sure we’re hitting those places that no one else is hitting. We have so many people out there who are homeless, we have people that don’t know about health insurance, there’s some affordable costs and some adjustments that can be made. So, our job is to make sure that these folks out here know there is help for you,” said Patricia Kathey, Program Coordinator.

Common Ground Health provides research and planning for nine counties in the Finger Lakes Region.