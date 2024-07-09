Free haircuts and toys bring community together at ‘Cuts for Peace’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andre’s Barbershop on Portland Avenue was giving free haircuts to kids and teens on Monday as part of their “Cuts for Peace” event.

Barbers from throughout the city volunteered their time to help out the community. The owner of Andre’s Barbershop says events like these are important for keeping the community together.

“Make sure everybody keep the communication together, stay in touch with the community, put time in, do positive events, so everyone can draw in and be one and stay connected,” said Andre Morrison, barber at Andre’s Barbershop.

On top of the haircuts, kids got free toys from the Pirate Toy Fund.

