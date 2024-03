GATES, N.Y. – The Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service is hosting free hands-only CPR classes. The two-hour course will help you gain skills and teach you how to perform CPR as well as use an AED. All ages are welcome.

Classes run from 7-9 p.m. on May 7, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, Aug. 13, and Aug. 27.

Call 585-247-5519 ext. 113 or email traininginfo@gatesems.org.