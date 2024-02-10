Free, informative ‘Schools of Choice Fair’ happening Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester has a wide variety of educational options, and on Saturday families can explore those options at the “Schools of Choice Fair.”

The free fair, hosted by the Rochester Schools of Choice Coalition, serves as an opportunity for students and parents to learn more about schools in Rochester. There are plenty of private, public, parochial, and charter schools to choose from.

The fair starts at 11 a.m. at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Along with representatives of schools in the area, local organizations will be there as well to provide information about community resources.

Participating schools:

Academy of Health Sciences Charter School

Allendale Columbia School

Bishop Kearney

Citizenship & Science Academy of Rochester

Discovery Charter School

Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School

Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science & Technology

Genesee Community Charter School – Rochester Museum & Science Center Campus

Genesee Community Charter School – Flour City Campus

Hope Hall

Innova Girls Academy Charter School

McQuaid Jesuit High School

Nativity Preparatory Academy

The Norman Howard School

Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women

Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts

Rochester Academy Charter School

Rochester Christian School

Rochester Classical Academy

Rochester Prep

RocSci- Rochester Academy of Science

University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men

Vertus Charter School

Young Women’s College Preparatory Charter School of Rochester

Participating organizations: