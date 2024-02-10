Free, informative ‘Schools of Choice Fair’ happening Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester has a wide variety of educational options, and on Saturday families can explore those options at the “Schools of Choice Fair.”
The free fair, hosted by the Rochester Schools of Choice Coalition, serves as an opportunity for students and parents to learn more about schools in Rochester. There are plenty of private, public, parochial, and charter schools to choose from.
The fair starts at 11 a.m. at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Along with representatives of schools in the area, local organizations will be there as well to provide information about community resources.
Participating schools:
- Academy of Health Sciences Charter School
- Allendale Columbia School
- Bishop Kearney
- Citizenship & Science Academy of Rochester
- Discovery Charter School
- Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School
- Exploration Elementary Charter School for Science & Technology
- Genesee Community Charter School – Rochester Museum & Science Center Campus
- Genesee Community Charter School – Flour City Campus
- Hope Hall
- Innova Girls Academy Charter School
- McQuaid Jesuit High School
- Nativity Preparatory Academy
- The Norman Howard School
- Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women
- Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts
- Rochester Academy Charter School
- Rochester Christian School
- Rochester Classical Academy
- Rochester Prep
- RocSci- Rochester Academy of Science
- University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men
- Vertus Charter School
- Young Women’s College Preparatory Charter School of Rochester
Participating organizations:
- ABC (Action for Better Community)
- EnCompass: Resources for Learning
- GoodSchoolsRoc
- Healthy Baby Network
- Healthy Families Monroe
- New York State Charter Parent Council
- NY’s 529 College Savings Program
- NPU (National Parents Union)
- READY (Rochester Education and Development for Youth)
- Starbridge
- Vision Financial Group a MassMutual Firm
- Youth for Christ