Free mammograms offered for uninsured women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes region is offering free mammograms for women 40 and older who are uninsured. The free screening is offered in partnership with Elizabeth Wende Breast Care and takes place at 170 Sawgrass Drive, Rochester.

The mammograms will be given between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

To confirm eligibility and to schedule an appointment, call (585) 224-3070 within Monroe County or (877) 803-8070 outside Monroe County.