Free Palestine protesters and supporters of Isreal gather at Twelve Corners Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just two days after three men were arrested after a fight during a Free Palestine protest in Brighton on Friday, demonstrators were back out on the street at Twelve Corners Plaza on Sunday.

The protest wrapped up just a couple of hours ago as Free Palestine protesters and supporters of Israel gathered to speak about the Hamas Israel War.

There was a police presence at the protest.

Dozens of Free Palestine demonstrators marched around the plaza carrying flags and chanting Free Palestine. There were also supporters of Israel in a separate crowd carrying their own signs and flags.

Basen Ashkr, Palestine supporter: “We are human right? That’s why we have a duty as Muslim Christian and Jew in this country to make our voice to be here in this street every corner, because we need support for peace.”

Roza Eisennan, Israel supporter: “The police should actually disband this right now. I love the city.”

Sunday was much more peaceful but not less intense when it came to the viewpoints.