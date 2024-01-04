Free passes to Geva shows available for people in 9 city zip codes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester Thursday will announce plans to increase accessibility to the arts. Mayor Malik Evans will join leaders from Geva Theatre to announce the ROC Geva Pass Program.

The program will provide people living in nine city zip codes — 14621, 14605, 14608, 14611, 14619, 14606, 14613, 14615, and 14616 — free passes to see productions at Geva.

Two hundred complimentary tickets for each production will be made available.