Free passes to Geva shows available for people in 9 city zip codes

By News10NBC
There will be 200 free passes for each show at Geva Theatre, available for people in nine Rochester city zip codes under the ROC Geva Pass Program. (File Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester Thursday will announce plans to increase accessibility to the arts. Mayor Malik Evans will join leaders from Geva Theatre to announce the ROC Geva Pass Program.

The program will provide people living in nine city zip codes — 14621, 14605, 14608, 14611, 14619, 14606, 14613, 14615, and 14616 — free passes to see productions at Geva.

Two hundred complimentary tickets for each production will be made available.