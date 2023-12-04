Free physical therapy health assessments available at Nazareth Monday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — An event at Nazareth University is providing free physical therapy health assessments Monday morning.

The school is partnering with the New York Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association for the event. The free assessments are part of the New York Access to Health campaign.

The university says attendees and participating physical therapists will be able to:

Talk about the types of services and treatment plans available to patients.

Provide a limited physical therapy assessment and treatment, along with an assessment of any mobility devices (walkers, knee braces etc.) currently being used.

Discuss mobility impairments such as reaching, bending, lifting, and balance; how they are treated; and exercises and stretches that can provide daily relief.

Provide information on how New York State affords people the ability to directly access physical therapist services without a referral from their primary care physician.

This is meant to let people know that physical therapy is available to everyone without a referral from a doctor. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at Nazareth’s Physical Therapy Clinic on East Avenue.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but attendees can schedule an assessment can email Andrew@pcpublicaffairs.com.