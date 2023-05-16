Free shuttle at PGA Championship offers convenience to fans

PITTSFORD, N.Y. The PGA Championship is making it easy for fans to travel to and from Oak Hill Country Club.

There are multiple spots where you can park and take a shuttle right to the tournament. Whether seasoned golfers or golf newbies, thousands of people are coming to Rochester to watch the PGA Championship.

“The shuttles are extremely convenient,” golf fan Adine DeMond, of Rochester, said.

“Because I don’t want to be parking behind somebody’s swimming pool next to the 14th fairway or something like that,” golf fan Mike, of Syracuse, said.

Fans like these two have been enjoying the ease of the free shuttles. This is something that PGA Operations Manager Eric Nuxol says has been a part of the planning for years.

“We’ve known this one was coming here for many years,” Nuxol said. “Lot of moving parts with this. It really does take an army of people. The grounds team, PGA staff, volunteers, the members here at Oak Hill – it’s a full team effort.”

Fans are excited to see what all of this planning has turned into and how it compares to tournaments in years past.

“I was at the last PGA and I had so much fun and I’m here again today just to see the players doing their practice rounds so I’m looking forward to a great day,” DeMond said.

Shuttle pickup spots are at Monroe Community College on the east side and Rochester Tech Park in Gates on the west side.

The shuttles run every 10 to 15 minutes starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 5:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 6:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.