Free tax filing software could save those eligible hundreds of dollars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -Today is the start of the income tax season and although you have roughly two and a half months to get it done which seems like a long way away, the April 15 deadline will be here before you know it.

Lets face it filing can be a daunting for many people. The state wants to make it easy and convenient for you to get it done, with the state and IRS free filing tool.

If your income was $79,000 or less in 2023, you can file both state and federal taxes for free. The free tool could save you hundreds of dollars in fees versus having your taxes prepared. The free guided tax prepearation tool does the math for you and if you have questions it also offers an interactive tax assistant resource that will step in and help.

Tax experts say whether you are a do-it-yourselfer or use professional services, there are some key things you always need to have ready such as your W-2 forms, 1099 forms if your are unemployed or self employed, and interest statements and receipts.

There’s also some new tax incentives that you should be aware of.

Alfred Burgos, of Burgos Income Tax said, “Energy credits you gotta watch for that so if you put in a new door in a new window in, if you buy an electric vehicle you can get $7,000 tax credit so that’s significant. Energy audits for your home, $250, you just have to bring in an invoice receipt, so that’s the big one this year also student loan interest, for your student loan interest.”

