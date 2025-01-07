Freestyle Aerials National Championship begins Wednesday at Bristol Mountain with practice

BRISTOL, N.Y. — The country’s top freestyle aerial skiers will compete at Bristol Mountain this week, including one of Rochester’s own.

The U.S. Freestyle Aerials National Championship begins on Wednesday with three days of practice. Then, competition day is Saturday.

During the competition, the athletes will take a series of jumps ranging from 7.5 to 13.5 feet. Judges will evaluate the skiers based on their amplitude, form, and landing. Chris Lillis, the Pittsford native who took home a gold medal in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in mixed team ariels, will compete.

On Tuesday, there will be an athlete autograph session at The Library Bar at The Lake House on Canandaigua from 5 to 7 p.m. Then, the practice days will kick off with a training session at Mikey’s Jump in the Challenger Terrain Park on Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. On Friday, the aerial selections competition and a third day of practice will take place. It’s from 3:15 to 8:30 p.m.

The competition on Saturday runs from 2 to 8 p.m. You can learn more here.