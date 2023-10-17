Freight train blocks backyard views in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Several people in Greece want to know why the area behind their homes has turned into a rail yard. Normally, trains run along the tracks off of West Ridge Road. but for weeks, several rail cars haven’t budged. News10NBC went to the neighborhood to check things out.

Neighbors are frustrated not only by the train they call an eyesore, but also the fact that they can’t get any answers.

“This train has been out here for three weeks,” said Heather Dwyer.

She sees the train every time she looks out into her backyard.

“My family has owned this property for 40 years, and in that time, we have never had trains parked directly behind the house in all these years,” said Dwyer.

Over half a dozen train cars have been parked on the tracks in between the homes on MacArthur Road and Bernice Street. The tracks and the cars belong to Rochester and Southern Railroad, a subsidiary of Genesee and Wyoming Railroad Services Inc. The line runs between Rochester and Silver Springs, New York. She’s complained to both companies.

“I thought after a few days I was surely they would move it, but three weeks later it’s still here. My call was returned promptly by a nice gentleman who told me that they were out of space in over 1,000 miles of rail yard, and had no other place to put it,” said Dwyer.

That’s an excuse she and her neighbors are not buying.

“Well, I feel that Rochester Southern Railroad is taking an easy and inexpensive way out, and I think if this were within residential view in any suburbs on the east side of town this would’ve been dealt with immediately,” said Dwyer.

News10NBC called Genesee and Wyoming Railroad Services Inc. They directed us to Rochester and Southern Railroad. So far, our calls haven’t been returned.

Heather is still waiting.

“At the time of year here in New York, we extoll the virtues of our foliage. This is what I’m looking at. Not my neighbor’s beautiful foliage, but hulks of rusting graffiti. I think per chance this is a working-class neighborhood, and we won’t complain,” said Dwyer.

The train tracks are within Rochester city limits. News10NBC checked with City Hall, and a spokeswoman told us they were unaware of the rail cars and are now looking into it.