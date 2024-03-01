Freshman accused of threatening Fisher employee facing new charges

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The 19-year-old freshman police say threatened a college staffer with a knife this week is facing new charges.

Brighton Police have charged Shalom Mathews with stalking. According to the department, multiple victims came forward saying Mathews sent them unwanted, harassing, and sexually explicit messages through social media accounts.

He was arraigned and released.

Mathews is accused of pulling a knife on a staff member inside the St. John Fisher University School of Pharmacy Wednesday night. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he intended to tie up the victim and sexually abuse her.

The woman was able to fight him off.

