Hanukkah begins Thursday; events planned throughout region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first night of Hanukkah is Thursday, Dec. 7. The holiday lasts for eight days and nights.

Jewish families light one additional candle each night until all eight candles are lit together on the final night, which is a week from Thursday.

A gala community-wide lightning ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the menorah in Washington Square Park, with the participation of Mayor Malik Evans. It will be followed by a Chanukah Party, featuring gelt drop, latkes, Chanukah Gelt (traditional money gifts) and dreidels at the Wintergarden (Bausch & Lomb Place) across the street.

Other events for the holiday include the following:

Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish outreach educational organization, will set up giant menorahs at several sites, including in Washington Square Park (Clinton and Court); the Twelve Corners in Brighton; Kessler Family Chabad Center in Brighton; Pittsford Village Four Corners (Route 31 and South Main); Wegmans in Pittsford Plaza; Tops in Tops Brighton Plaza; the corner of East Avenue and Sibley Place; the corner of Clover Street and Stone Road in Pittsford; the Four Corners in Penfield (Route 441 and Five Mile Line Road), Kennelly Park in Fairport; Mendon Town Hall in Honeoye Falls; Henrietta Recreation Center on Calkins Road; and Victor Town Hall.

A Family Shabbat Pre-Chanukah Dinner will take place at Kessler Family Chabad Center, 1037 S. Winton Road, featuring services at 4:20 p.m. followed by a traditional Shabbat dinner at 5:15 p.m. with guest speakers Drs. Thomas and Netta Zahavi, who will present “A View From the Inside — How Jews in Israel are Coping.” For reservations, call (585) 271-0330 or visit www.chabadrochester.com/signup.

A Brighton L.E.D. menorah lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Twelve Corners Park, including prizes, raffles, latkes, doughnuts and children’s goody baga.

A Grand Car Menorah Parade will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, after a menorah lightning ceremony at 3 p.m. at The Jewish home, 2021 S. Winton Road. the parade will go around the Senior Jewish life campus and end up at the Pittsford menorah lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. in the Pittsford Library parking lot. The Pittsford ceremony will feature the Giant Balloon Menorah, with balloon twisting, hot cocoa, latkes and donuts. for more information, call (585) 340-7545 or go to jewishpittsford.com/chanukah.

More menorah lighting ceremonies will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at East Avenue and Sibley Place; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Penfield Four Corners (Route 441 and Five Mile Line Road); 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Mendon Town Hall, 16 W. Main St.; 6 p.m. Dec. 12 on the lawn of the Recreation Center, 605 Calkins Road, Henrietta; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Fairport Village Hall, 31 S. Main St.; and 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St.