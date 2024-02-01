Friday is National Wear Red Day; Mobile CPR training kiosk will be at Strong Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease in women. The American Heart Association is encouraging people to learn CPR to save lives and the several buildings in downtown Rochester will be lit up in red.

The American Heart Association is partnering with URMC to provide blood pressure screenings and CPR training using the mobile training kiosk. It’s at the Strong Hospital lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

As News10NBC has reported, the mobile training kiosk allows people to learn the basics of CPR in just five minutes, then take a 30-second test to check their skills. The kiosk has been at Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University and, more recently, Eastview Mall.

You can also find a CPR course through the American Heart Association’s website here. Heart disease is considered the no. 1 cause of death for women.