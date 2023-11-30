Mother of missing man: ‘I firmly believe he is not just missing but that he has been murdered’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been ten months since Sean Marrero vanished from a Rochester street. And his family and friends are desperate to know what’s happened to him. They and Rochester Police are looking for any help they can get to find him.

The 31-year-old father of two hasn’t seen his 9-year-old and 5-year-old in ten months.

Sean was last seen leaving a friends house on Moulson Street on January 30th of this year. He left on foot, leaving his phone, car keys, and other belongings behind. His family and friends say this is completely out of character.

Police believe Sean could be endangered and possibly suffering from mental health issues.

News10NBC spoke with a long time friend of his on Moulson Street, where he was last seen.

“I know he had his own personal battles like we all do, but he was just really funny and like, outgoing life of the party kind of guy with this really contagious laugh where he would just laugh so loud and throw his head back and I can hear it in my head. So he was just he was never mean to anyone when I was around, ever,” friend Daniella DiPasquale said.

Sean’s mother, Maureen Harrison, was unable to attend the interview, so she sent along a statement:

As Sean’s mother I firmly believe he is not just missing but that he has been murdered. Sean left behind every single personal item of his when he left Moulson St. in January 2023. His cell phone text messages state he was afraid for his life and he had been threatened by (unknown to me) person(s). Someone knows something. Someone knows what happened to Sean. We need these people to speak up. Sean has young children that need to know what happened to their father. Seans family deserves closure… and we desperately need it. We love Sean and miss him terribly. Our lives are not the same without Sean. Thank you.

Sean Marrero is one of 30 missing adults in the city of Rochester.

If you know anything about Sean’s whereabouts – call 911.