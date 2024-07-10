Friend of slain cab driver David Treese III speaks out

Friend of slain cab driver speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A friend of David Treese III, the cab driver who was brutally beaten, shot and killed in Rochester back in April, is speaking out as Treese’s accused killer appeared in court Tuesday.

“What he did was absolutely disgusting and beyond what you would ever need to do to a person,” the friend said, not wanting to be identified on camera during this emotional interview. “He was just taken in such a wrong way — it’s hard, it’s very hard.”

Rochester Police arrested David Porter and charged him with first-degree murder. Police say Porter shot Treese at close range at least five times after Treese picked him up. When Porter got into the cab, he repeatedly hit Treese with a handgun, demanding money.

“He had no intention of wanting a ride, if you get into the vehicle and immediately start crushing someone’s head. This person is not normal,” the friend said.

According to RPD, Porter is a three-time felon and cannot legally have a gun.

“And I hope that a multiple time convicted felon does not get to plead his way out of this,” the friend said.

Treese was described as kind, quiet, a private person, and supportive to his family and friends — something the friend misses about him the most.

“His mother and dad and those of us who are close to him are absolutely devastated and I don’t think we will ever get over it,” the friend said through tears.

Porter is due back in court in August. News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with Treese’s dad, who says he wants nothing but justice for his son.

