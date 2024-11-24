Friends and family gather for private vigil to honor victims of deadly I-490 crash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Saturday friends and family of crash victims gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil. The private event was held by those closest to the victims. The family requested that there be no filming of the vigil.

Attendees honored the victims with a balloon release. Personal mementos like candles, flowers, and balloons were left at the site by mourners.

The driver of the car that crashed, Christopher Long Jr., is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. His bail is set at $100,000.

Long Jr. faces two counts of manslaughter and is awaiting arraignment in Monroe County Jail. The crash happened on I-490 Friday morning. Long Jr. veered off the roadway, hit a barrier, and the car rolled over, hitting a utility pole near Exit 19 at Culver Road.

Passenger Skylar Swift died at the scene. The other two passengers were taken to Strong Hospital, where Aleci Lopez died from her injuries.

